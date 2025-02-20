Arsenal entertain West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you will discover the best Premier League free bet offers as well as the latest Arsenal versus West Ham odds and offers.

Arsenal v West Ham Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 22nd February 2025

Arsenal are still very much in with a shout of pipping Liverpool at the post in the race for the Premier League title and Mikel Arteta’s men can move to within five points of the league leaders should they beat West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Vulnerability

Liverpool are starting to show signs of vulnerability for the first time under Arne Slot, the Reds sharing the spoils with Everton and Aston Villa, these coming either side of a far from convincing victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. As such, the door to the Premier League title has been opened slightly for the Gunners and they will look to take advantage of the Reds’ slip-ups this weekend when they entertain West Ham at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Merino was the hero for Arsenal last weekend when he bagged a late brace to sink struggling Leicester City and should Man City put another sizeable dent in Liverpool’s title bid on Sunday evening, then the race will be thrown wide open.

New manager bounce

Over in East London, West Ham United are still looking for the new manager bounce under Graham Potter although while the side sit in 16th position, they enjoy a ten point buffer between themselves and the drop zone. Nevertheless, the Hammers have managed just four points from their last seven top-flight outings and should results fail to improve, there’s every chance that they might get dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Team News:

Arsenal: The Gunners are dealing with several injury concerns. Defender Ben White is recovering from a knee surgery and is expected to return for the match against Leicester City on February 15, 2025. Forward Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained on December 21, 2024, and his return date is yet to be confirmed. Additionally, forward Gabriel Jesus is out due to a knee injury suffered on January 12, 2025, with no specified return date. Midfielder Kai Havertz is also unavailable for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

West Ham United: The Hammers are facing their own injury challenges. Midfielder Lucas Paquetá is expected to be sidelined for up to a month due to an ankle injury sustained during training on February 19, 2025. This injury could see him miss crucial matches against Arsenal, Leicester, Newcastle, and Everton. Manager Graham Potter is also contending with injuries to key players such as Michail Antonio, who is out for the season, and other sidelined players including Crysensio Summerville, Niclas Füllkrug, and Vladimír Coufal.

Betting Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

Match Result: Arsenal to win: 3/10 Draw: 9/2 West Ham to win: 10/1

Correct Score: Arsenal 2-0: 11/2 Arsenal 1-0: 13/2 Arsenal 3-0: 15/2 Arsenal 2-1: 9/1 Draw 1-1: 10/1 West Ham 1-0: 25/1

Win to Nil: Arsenal: 5/6 West Ham: 13/1

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 10/11 No: 10/11

First Goalscorer: Bukayo Saka: 5/1 Gabriel Jesus: 11/2 Leandro Trossard: 6/1 Eddie Nketiah: 13/2 Martin Ødegaard: 7/1 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): 12/1

Anytime Goalscorer: Bukayo Saka: 7/5 Gabriel Jesus: 6/4 Leandro Trossard: 7/4 Eddie Nketiah: 15/8 Martin Ødegaard: 2/1 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): 18/5



Devoid of confidence

For the striker-starved Gunners, we don’t envisage them enjoying a goal-fest against the Hammers but they should be presented with plenty of chances here. West Ham will be completely devoid of confidence and with no clean sheets to their name this year, we expect this to be a relatively straightforward victory for Mikel Arteta’s troops.

Back Arsenal to win 2-0 at best odds of 11/2