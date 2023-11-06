Arsenal v Sevilla Match Preview & Best Betting Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Arsenal Free Bets

Arsenal will be eager to hold onto pole position in Champions League Group B when they entertain Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening and with that in mind, why not take advantage of the many Arsenal free bets and other Champions League offers up for grabs from our featured UK and Irish betting sites ahead of this match.

Arsenal v Sevilla Match Preview & Best Betting Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 8th November 2023

Arsenal managed to overcome Europa League champions Sevilla with a 2-1 win two weeks ago and a second win over the Spanish outfit could be enough send Mikel Arteta’s men through to the last sixteen of the tournament.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta – along with almost every other Premier League manager – has had numerous gripes with match officials over the years but he was absolutely scathing about the level of officiating when Newcastle United ended his side’s eleven-match unbeaten run in the top-flight at the weekend. A bad-tempered first half saw Bruno Gulmaraes and Kai Havertz escape red cards while the Gunners found themselves a goal behind following a contentious goal from Anthony Gordon, VAR checks for a foul, offside and out of play ruling in favour of awarding the goal. Arteta was incandescent with rage following the goal – which proved to be the winner – and he slammed the unacceptable Premier League refereeing standards in a fiery post-match conference.

That said, Arsenal were far from their best at St James’ Park and this defeat saw them slip down to fourth position in the Premier League table. The disappointment of the controversial defeat must now be put firmly behind them as they focus on this week’s Champions League clash with Sevilla and Arteta’s men are now potentially just 90 minutes away from booking their place in the last sixteen of the tournament.

Midweek opponents Sevilla are still searching for their first European victory of the season and they sit level with PSV Eindhoven at the foot of the Group B table, goal difference alone currently keeping them in contention for a Europa League consolation spot. Sevilla’s last eight Champions League away games have returned six draws and two defeats, therefore we’re hardly full of hope for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were pretty toothless at St James’ Park at the weekend but a depleted Sevilla backline should offer little in the way of resistance for the home side.

Back Arsenal to win-to-nil at best odds of 13/10