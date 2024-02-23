Arsenal v Newcastle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Arsenal remain very much in the hunt for the 2023/24 Premier League title and they will be bidding to boost their chances in that regard when they entertain Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Saturday 24th February 2024

While Arsenal were expected to dominate against FC Porto in their midweek Champions League outing, they fell to a 1-0 defeat and will look to bounce back by taking a maximum points haul from their meeting with Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

Shot-shy and naive

The Gunners were unusually shot-shy and naive when losing 1-0 away to Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, a hugely disappointing follow-up to some impressive recent wins over the likes of Crystal Palace (5-0), Liverpool (3-1), West Ham United (6-0) and most recently Burnley (5-0). Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s men had found the net at least five times in three of their previous five top-flight matches although there was little sign of this goalscoring prowess in their midweek trip to Portugal. Defensively secure Porto didn’t allow Arsenal a single shot on target although while the North London will be confident of turning things around in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, they first must turn their attention back to the Premier League and the visit of Newcastle United. With just 22 goals conceded, the Gunners boast the meanest defence in the top-flight but they will have a tough time finding a way past a Newcastle United defence which – like Porto – have been adept at keeping Arsenal out in the past.

Thrilling entertainment

The Magpies have provided their fans with plenty of thrilling entertainment this month, an eight-goal extravaganza with Luton Town ending with the spoils being shared prior to a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest and a 2-2 draw at home to AFC Bournemouth in which Eddie Howe’s men equalised in the second minute of stoppage time. From 7th December to 1st January, Newcastle came off second best in all-but-one of their seven outings but since then they have returned four wins and two draws from their last seven in all competitions. As such they have reignited their European dream although a Champions League is now looking somewhat unlikely.

Tired legs

It’s fair to say that Newcastle aren’t the defensive force that they once were and while three of the Gunners’ last four meetings with the Magpies have seen the North London side fail to add to the scoreline, we don’t envisage this being the case on Saturday evening. Tired legs in the Arsenal camp on the back of their midweek outing will do little for their prospects of emulating their most recent Premier League demolition jobs, however we have faith in the home side doing just enough to outgun the visitors and keep themselves hot on the heels of leaders Liverpool.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/8