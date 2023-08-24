Arsenal v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Arsenal Free Bets

Arsenal entertain city rivals Fulham on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not check out the very best Arsenal free bets and other great offers which can be claimed when registering with any of our featured bookmaker partners ahead of this weekend clash.

Arsenal v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

3pm, Saturday 26th August 2023

Arsenal will be aiming to once again underline their dominance in capital derby games when they entertain Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Rode their luck

Arsenal and Fulham posted completely different results in their last outings, the Cottagers going down 3-0 to near-neighbours Brentford at Craven Cottage while Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace to the tune of 1-0. The Gunners struggled to find a way through a determined Eagles defence and it’s fair to say that they rode their luck at times in the latter stages of this match, the contentious red-carding of Takehiro Tomiyasu helping matters.

Questionable cards

Martin Odegaard’s penalty sent the Gunners into the lead before Tomiyasu was handed two somewhat questionable cards in just seven minutes, however Arsenal’s perfect start to the 2023/24 campaign continued and they will be confident of maintaining the momentum this weekend.

Few real struggles

On the road, Fulham’s form has been win-lose-win-lose since May with just two of their away league games in 2022/23 ending all-square. The Cottagers fans would more than likely be happy with the spoils being shared at the Emirates on Saturday but we envisage the Gunners having few real struggles against a somewhat disjointed Fulham outfit.

Midfield boost

Fulham’s midfield will be boosted by the return of Palhinha and the Gunners’ defensive record on home soil also offers some hope to the visitors, however a third successive victory for the North Londoners almost surely awaits on Saturday.

Our Tip: Back Arsenal to win 2-0 at best odds of 13/2