Arsenal v Crystal Palace Match Preview & Best Odds

Arsenal will look to get their title challenge back on track when they entertain city rivals Crystal Palace at lunchtime on Saturday

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 20th January 2024

With just a single point collected from their last three Premier League outings, Arsenal are dropping down the table and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to turn things around as soon as possible, starting with a home win over Crystal Palace this weekend.

Arsenal occupied pole position in the Premier League table for much of the first half of the campaign, however they have recently struggled with a dreadful run of form and they have fallen by the wayside in the race for the title. The Gunners have won just one of their last five in the Premier League while they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Liverpool earlier this month, therefore manager Mikel Arteta will be eager for an improvement when his side entertain Crystal Palace this weekend.

Crystal Palace currently sit in 14th position in the Premier League table, the Eagles having won just five of their twenty league games thus far. They too exited the FA Cup at the hands of a Merseyside outfit when losing 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park in a third round replay last night, while they have won just one of their last nine whilst in Premier League action, this coming against Brentford in their most recent league outing.

Arsenal should have the upper hand in this one but this certainly won’t be a walk in the park for a Gunners side which are struggling to turn things around. The three points should go the way of the home side here but we expect both sides to add to the scoreline in what has the makings of an evenly-fought affair.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 12/5