Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion do battle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday

Arsenal v Brighton Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 31st August 2024

Premier League top spot is up for grabs at lunchtime on Saturday when second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion travel to second-placed Arsenal.

Hoodoo

Arsenal put to an end their Aston Villa hoodoo when they secured all three points in a 2-0 victory at Villa Park in their last Premier League outing and they will be confident of continuing in a similar fashion when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion in the opening league match of the weekend.

Applauded

Mikel Arteta’s feats have been applauded since he took charge of the Gunners and thus far the North London outfit are one of just four sides to have taken maximum points from their opening two league games of the season, the others being Manchester City, Liverpool and weekend opponents Brighton & Hove Albion. Indeed, each of Arsenal’s last eight league games have gone their way and should the Gunners claim all three points against the Seagulls, then this would be the first time since 2003/24 that they claim nine Premier League wins on the bounce.

Impressing

Fabian Hurzeler has been impressing at the Amex Stadium since his arrival, Brighton getting off to a fine start this season with a 3-0 demolition of Everton at Goodison Park and a subsequent 2-1 win at home to Manchester United. A 4-0 demolition of Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup was a convincing – if somewhat expected – result on Tuesday evening and confidence will be high ahead of the weekend trip to the capital.

Summit

Brighton regularly got the better of the Gunners in their earliest Premier League days but Arsenal’s defensive steel in the top-flight has been noteworthy of late. The visitors will doubtless give a decent account of themselves here but all things point to the Gunners making it three wins from three and taking their place at the summit of the Premier League table.

