Arsenal v Brentford Match Preview & Best Odds

Arsenal will seek to keep their Premier League title challenge alive when they entertain city rivals Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Arsenal free bets which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th March 2024

The Gunners annihilated Sheffield United to the tune of 6-0 in their last outing on Monday evening and Mikel Arteta’s troops will be confident of seeing off local rivals Brentford on Saturday.

Blowing defences to pieces

Arsenal have been busy blowing opposing defences to pieces of late with their last seven Premier League outings returning an astonishing 31 goals, four of these coming in the opening 25 minutes against bottom side Sheffield United earlier this week. With Liverpool and Manchester City locking horns with each other on Sunday – and at least one of these sides certain to drop points – the Gunners can soar into pole position should they manage an eighth successive league win on Saturday evening. At the very worst, a win this weekend would leave them in second position in the league table.

Goal-laden affairs

Brentford’s last two outings have each been goal-laden affairs although the Bees have collected only one point from their last four Premier League matches, defeats to Liverpool (1-4), Manchester City (1-0) and West Ham United (4-2) being followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea last time out. Brentford’s dismal form on the road has been a big factor in their relegation worries and ahead of this match, the West London outfit sit just six points and three positions above the bottom three in the standings. All-but-one of their last eight top-flight matches have ended in defeat for Thomas Frank’s side and they will be missing two of their first-choice centre-backs for this clash.

Blistering attack

Against the blistering attack of the Gunners, we don’t expect the visitors to put up too much of a fight and while the home side aren’t exactly watertight in defence, we’ll be siding with Arteta’s men to outgun their opponents with relative ease here.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4