Arsenal v Bournemouth Odds & Preview: Can Arsenal Keep Their Plates Spinning?

Premier League | Gameweek 35

Date: Saturday, 3 May 2025

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK

Venue: Emirates Stadium

As if juggling a Champions League semi-final wasn’t stressful enough, Arsenal must now entertain Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture that could either steady the ship or send it careening towards choppy waters. Mikel Arteta’s side will welcome the Cherries to the Emirates on Saturday evening, hoping to all but cement a top-five finish. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, eyes wide with European ambition, will be itching to upset the apple cart.

Arsenal: Masters of the Draw – But Can They Master the Cherries?

Arsenal’s habit of drawing matches is fast becoming the footballing equivalent of an itch that just won’t go away. Last week’s 2-2 stalemate against Crystal Palace marked their 13th league draw of the season—a figure only bettered (or worsened, depending on your perspective) by Everton. The Gunners have made a curious habit of seizing the lead only to let it slip through their fingers like a bar of soap in a Sunday bath.

Nine of those draws have come from winning positions, which must be giving Arteta sleepless nights—not to mention the Arsenal faithful, whose fingernails are now an endangered species.

Earlier this week, Arsenal flirted with heartbreak in the Champions League as well, nearly succumbing to a late winner by Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele. Mercifully, a VAR intervention saw Mikel Merino’s earlier equaliser chalked off for offside, keeping Arsenal’s slim European hopes alive.

Nonetheless, continental dreams are a luxury for another day. Saturday’s mission is simple: win, or risk giving the chasing pack a sniff of blood. Arteta’s side are unbeaten in eight Premier League outings and boast an impressive 18-match undefeated streak against top-half opposition. That said, no fewer than eight of those contests have ended with shared spoils—a troubling trend they’ll be eager to buck.

Bournemouth: Battling VAR, Injuries, and the Laws of Probability

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth arrive in North London brimming with the kind of stubborn resilience that makes them everyone’s second-favourite team—unless, of course, you support Arsenal.

Last weekend’s home fixture against Manchester United was a rollercoaster. Antoine Semenyo’s thunderbolt put the Cherries ahead, only for the inevitable meddling of VAR to sour proceedings. Evanilson was controversially booked—later overturned, in what’s now a weekly ritual for Premier League refereeing errors. Bournemouth battled valiantly but succumbed to a last-gasp equaliser from Rasmus Hojlund in the 96th minute, sharing the points for the third time in four matches.

The silver lining? Evanilson's red card was rescinded, keeping the Brazilian available for the Emirates trip. While the Cherries languish in 10th place, they are by no means out of the European conversation. They trail eighth-placed Fulham by just a point and sit seven adrift of seventh-placed Aston Villa. A stretch, yes, but football thrives on hope.

Yet recent form has been less than continental. One win in eight matches across all competitions hardly screams “European powerhouse.” To add to their woes, Bournemouth have never won at the Emirates—losing all eight of their previous visits.

Team News: Who’s In, Who’s Out, and Who’s Held Together with Tape

Arsenal’s squad news is, unfortunately, a case of “as you were.” The injury room remains a bustling hub of activity. Kai Havertz (hamstring), Jorginho (chest), Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are all still unavailable, much to Arteta’s frustration.

Riccardo Calafiori continues his never-ending recovery from a knee injury suffered during the last international break. There’s some hope he may return before the season’s end, but fans would be wise not to hold their breath.

Neto, currently on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, will be ineligible to feature against his parent club, providing a slight reprieve for the Gunners.

Arteta, ever the strategist, may shuffle his deck slightly given the looming second leg against PSG. Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ethan Nwaneri, and the returning Thomas Partey (now free of his European suspension) could all find themselves back in the starting eleven.

As for Bournemouth, the VAR gods have smiled upon them—for once. Evanilson’s availability is a significant boost. Iraola is expected to name an unchanged squad from the one that faced United, though Luis Sinisterra may return after shaking off a hamstring niggle.

Enes Unal (knee) and Ryan Christie (groin), however, remain sidelined for the season. Lewis Cook, managing a minor ankle complaint, has been limited to substitute appearances of late but might now be ready to start in place of Alex Scott in midfield.

Predicted Line-ups: The Best-Laid Plans of Arteta and Iraola

In the Arsenal camp, it’s likely to be David Raya between the sticks. The back line should feature Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Zinchenko, offering both defensive resilience and attacking thrust.

The midfield trio should comprise Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Declan Rice—a blend of creativity, steel, and the occasional thunderous long-range effort. Up front, the youthful energy of Ethan Nwaneri will support Mikel Merinoand the ever-dangerous Leandro Trossard.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will probably deploy Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, shielded by a back four of Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez.

In midfield, expect Tyler Adams and the potentially returning Lewis Cook to anchor proceedings. Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, and Dango Ouattara should offer width and creativity behind the lone striker, Evanilson.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth – Another Draw? Surely Not…

Arteta will be desperate to grab all three points and keep his team’s domestic campaign ticking over, but the Gunners’ tendency to drop leads is becoming a bit of a running joke (though Arsenal fans are definitely not laughing).

Bournemouth are no mugs, especially on their travels, where they’ve only lost four Premier League matches all season. With the Gunners perhaps preoccupied by Parisian dreams and the Cherries adept at frustrating bigger clubs, a draw could very well be on the cards.

So, we’ll call it: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth. Yet another addition to Arsenal’s bulging collection of draws.

Final Whistle: A Chance to Profit Amid the Drama

