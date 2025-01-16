Arsenal entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can get your hands on the very best Arsenal versus Aston Villa odds and Premier League free bet offers.

Arsenal v Aston Villa Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 18th January 2025

Arsenal edged past local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their latest Premier League outing and they will be aiming to get one over an Aston Villa side which inflicted upon Everton a 1-0 defeat last time out.

Dropped points

Arsenal have been particularly adept at failing to take advantage of their opponents’ slip-ups as they hotly pursue the Premier League title. Nevertheless, after rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest dropped points in the midweek round of fixtures, the Gunners didn’t let the opportunity pass them by and with a 2-1 win over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur last night, Mikel Arteta’s men sit just four points behind title favourites Liverpool, albeit having played one game more than Arne Slot’s troops. In terms of home form, Arsenal are the best side in the top-flight with 24 points collected from a possible 30 and no league defeats thus far at the Emirates Stadium. Nevertheless, Gunners fans will need no reminder as to which side cost them the 2023/24 title.

Killer blow

Unai Emery delivered the killer blow to Arsenal’s title bid towards the end of last season with a 2-0 victory for his Aston Villa side, this being the Gunners’ most recent league defeat in front of their own home fans. It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Villa may replicate this result at the weekend, the West Midlands side having put their dismal autumnal form behind them and heading into this match on the back of a three-game winning run. Villa edged past Everton to the tune of 1-0 on Wednesday evening, thus condemning David Moyes to a poor start in his second spell as Toffees boss and as things stand, Emery’s men sit in seventh position in the Premier League standings with just three points separating them from fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Restricted chances

Arsenal may have been deserving of their midweek victory over Tottenham Hotspur but their continued lack of a clinical striker is clear for all to see, and the evidence suggests that the number of chances will be restricted against a defensively-secure Villa outfit this weekend. We don’t expect the Gunners to lose their excellent unbeaten record at home, however an in-form Villa can certainly take a point back home with them and dent the Gunners’ title hopes in the process.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 15/2