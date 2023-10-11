Albania v Czech Republic Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Albania Free Bets

Group E pace-setters Albania will look to take a step closer to Euro 2024 qualification when they entertain the Czech Republic in Tirana on Thursday evening and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our new betting sites using the links provided and claim some exclusive Albania free bets and other offers ahead of this match.

Albania v Czech Republic Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Thursday 12th October 2023.

With five rounds of Euro 2024 qualifying games out of the way, Albania sit at the summit of the group table with wins in each of their opening five outings and they will be confident of maintaining the momentum when the Czech Republic visit on Thursday evening.

Albania first qualified for the European Championships in 2016 and thus far this has been their one and only appearance in the tournament, however they are in a strong position to reach the 2024 edition after taking ten points from their opening five qualifying matches. With just three matches left to play, Sylvinho’s side are two points above third-placed Moldova and they close their account with a favourable fixture next month when they lock horns with bottom side the Faroe Islands.

On home soil, Albania are unbeaten with 2-0 wins in each match and their last outing ended in an impressive win over Poland. Against the Czechs, Albania earned a point in Prague earlier in the campaign and they will be in for another tough assignment when they once again face the only unbeaten side in the group on Thursday evening.

The Czech Republic enjoy a game in hand over Albania and as things stand they sit just two points behind the group leaders. They have proven themselves more than capable of qualifying for their eighth successive European Championships after thumping Poland to the tune of 3-1 in their opening qualifying match and they extended their unbeaten run across competitions to six games when drawing 1-1 with Hungary in their last outing.

In fairness, Albania have far exceeded expectations thus far in their qualifying campaign and they will be confident of claiming all three points here and extending their lead at the summit of Group E, however these two sides looked very evenly matched in the reverse fixture in Prague and a point apiece seems the most likely outcome here as far as we’re concerned.

Back a draw at best odds of 21/10