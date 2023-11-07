Ajax v Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview & Best Odds

Ajax entertain Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League on Thursday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured new betting sites where you can benefit from a range of great Europa League free bet bonuses and other offers ahead of this encounter.

Kick-off: 5:45pm UK Time, Thursday 9th November 2023

Ajax will be going all out to avenge their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last month when the two sides go head-to-head for a second time in this season’s Europa League on Thursday evening.

New Ajax boss John van ‘t Schip has managed to turn things around since taking the reins of the Dutch club and while they had suffered four back-to-back defeats prior to his arrival at the club, the horror show has come to an end with back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of the season. This mini revival has sent Ajax up to eleventh in the Dutch top-flight and after leaking a mammoth 24 goals in eight games before Van t’ Schip’s arrival, they have since conceded just once in their last three outings.

In the Europa League, Ajax sit firmly at the foot of Group B with just points to their name but on recent performances they will be confident of adding to this meagre tally when they entertain the Seagulls on Thursday evening.

Brighton & Hove Albion found the back of the net twice in each of their opening two Europa League matches, however defensive indiscipline proved to their undoing and they came away from those outings with just a single point. Last time out in this competition they managed their first European win of the season when brushing aside Ajax to the tune of 2-0 and given that they are currently just a single point away from leaders Marseille in their group, victory here could send them into pole position should the Frenchmen fail to beat Athens in the other group fixture.

Ajax have been showing real signs of improvement under their new boss while injury-ravaged Brighton have slowed things down with two defeats and three draws from their last five league games, however the evidence still suggests that the Seagulls will be the stronger of the two sides here and for that reason we’ll be siding firmly with the visitors on the outright market.

Back Brighton to win at best odds of 4/6