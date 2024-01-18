AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Liverpool Free Bet

Liverpool travel to AFC Bournemouth in search of another three points on Sunday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can get hold of some exceptional Liverpool free bet bonuses and other Premier League offers ahead of this match.

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 4.30pm UK Time, Sunday 21st January 2021

Liverpool are flying high at the summit of the Premier League table and they will be going all-out to further boost their title credentials by taking all three points from their trip to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are flying right now, the Reds edging closer to a place in the EFL Cup Final after beating Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of the semi-final at Anfield last week, while they are into the fourth round of the FA Cup on account of their 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month. The Merseyside outfit sit two points clear at the summit of the Premier League table with just a single defeat to their name from their twenty league outings, less than any other side in the top-flight. They have won eight and drawn four of their last twelve Premier League games and will be confident of extending this unbeaten run when they do battle with AFC Bournemouth on the south coast this weekend.

Bournemouth currently sit in twelfth position in the Premier League table, nine points separating them from the bottom three and the same amount separating them from the top six. Their recent form has been encouraging, the side bouncing back from a 6-1 demolition by Manchester City by winning six, drawing one and losing just one of their last eight league outings, this run including wins over Newcastle United (2-0) and Manchester United (0-3 at Old Trafford). Confidence will be high in the home camp, especially since they lost by just a single goal to Liverpool in the EFL Cup earlier in the season.

Liverpool certainly have greater strength in depth however and with just a single Premier League defeat to their name thus far, it’s hard to envisage Jurgen Klopp’s men slipping up here. That said, the Reds have conceded in four of their last six across competitions and while we expect them to secure the three points here, we also envisage the Cherries adding to the scoreline.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/8