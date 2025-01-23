Aberdeen entertain St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can avail yourself of the very best Aberdeen versus St Mirren odds and Scottish Premiership free bet offers, ahead of this weekend clash.

Aberdeen v St Mirren Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Having dropped down to fourth position in the Scottish Premiership table, Aberdeen will be aiming to put their twelve-match winless league run behind them when they entertain St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday afternoon.

Ran out of steam

Under the management of new gaffer Jimmy Thelin, Aberdeen enjoyed an amazing start to their 2024/25 campaign with the side going 16 matches without defeat across competitions with fifteen wins and one draw along the way. Their first defeat came in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup where they were demolished 6-0 by Celtic and while they responded with a fine 4-1 win over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership which saw them remain joint-top of the table after eleven rounds of league games, they subsequently ran out of steam. Just four points have been earned from a possible 36 with no wins forthcoming from the Dons’ last 12 Premiership outings and while they ended their winless run with a 3-0 win over Elgin City in the Scottish Cup fourth round, it’s hard to have much confidence in them overcoming St Mirren this weekend.

Poor on their travels

St Mirren also ended a poor league run with a Scottish Cup win, theirs coming against League One side Queen of the South whom they defeated 3-1. The Buddies went into that clash having suffered defeat in their previous four games, however they will be in confident mood ahead of their meeting with an Aberdeen side against whom they have returned three wins, one draw and just a single defeat in their last five meetings. Nevertheless, the Paisley outfit have been poor on their travels this season and while the Dons have hit a sticky patch of late, their home form has been undeniably impressive with seven wins from their twelve home games in the Premiership. On that basis, we’ll be siding with Aberdeen to continue in winning ways this weekend by taking all three points in what has the makings of being a closely-fought affair.

