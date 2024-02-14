Aberdeen v Motherwell Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 14th February 2024

Aberdeen and Motherwell both sit level on points in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership table and they go head-to-head with each other at Pittodrie tonight in what has the makings of a closely-fought encounter.

Just four days on from his side’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers in the Scottish top-flight, Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock got his first win under his belt since moving to Pittodrie when his new charges brushed aside Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup fifth round last weekend. Warnock admitted that he wasn’t enamoured by the performance of his side against the part-timers but he was nevertheless happy to see them move into the next round of the competition and will hope that they can build on their victory by claiming three points at the expense of Motherwell tonight.

Aberdeen have suffered defeat in only one of their last seven outings at Pittodrie and they will certainly be confident of seeing off a Motherwell outfit which have won none of their last ten on the road across competitions. The Steelmen were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Championship side Greenock Morton on Friday evening, this disappointing result coming hot on the heels of a 5-0 demolition of struggling Ross County just three days earlier.

This has the makings of being a closely-fought affair and either way, we expect an entertaining meeting between these two sides. All-but-one of the last six meetings between Aberdeen and Motherwell have produced at least three goals but considering Motherwell’s shaky backline and the fact that Aberdeen enjoy a solid record at this venue, we’re going to lean towards the hosts in this encounter.

Back Aberdeen to win and both teams to score at best odds of 10/3