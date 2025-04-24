Aberdeen v Hibernian Odds: Hibs Head North With Record in Sight

Aberdeen v Hibernian Odds – Capital Gains or Dons Delight?

Aberdeen vs Hibernian – Saturday 26th April, 3:00pm

Scottish Premiership

From Bottom to Top Six: Hibs’ Remarkable Revival

When Rocky Bushiri headed home a dramatic injury-time equaliser back in November to snatch a 3-3 draw at Easter Road, few – if any – would’ve bet on Hibs heading into the top-six split three points clear of Aberdeen. At that stage, the Hibees were rock bottom, with just a single league win from 14 attempts and trailing the Dons by a yawning 23 points.

Fast forward to now and it’s Hibs with the upper hand – boasting a superior goal difference and a real shot at clinching third place. Victory on Saturday and in their next outing against Dundee United could just about cement it. Even a draw would do nicely, as it would not only maintain their lead but also set a post-war club record of 18 league matches unbeaten. Not too shabby for a team who looked down and out before Christmas.

Dons Determined After Cup Heroics

Aberdeen, meanwhile, come into this one with the Hampden drama still fresh in the mind. They scraped past Hearts in a chaotic Scottish Cup semi-final, eventually prevailing against a side that finished with just nine men. Jimmy Thelin’s men won’t care one bit about the Gorgie grumbles that followed – they’ve got their eyes on revenge and a chance to pull level with their Edinburgh visitors.

What the Bookies Say – Dons Get Home Advantage Nod

Despite the form book favouring Hibs, Aberdeen have been installed as slight favourites at 6/5 with the leading bookmakers, thanks largely to their home advantage. Hibs, on the other hand, are a tempting 15/8, while the draw is available at 23/10 – not a bad shout given recent history.

New punters can cash in on a generous welcome bonus from Boylesports – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets plus a £10 Casino Bonus – a solid option if you’re siding with the form team or fancy a flutter on a feisty draw.

Head-to-Head: Hibees Have the Hex

Hibs are loving this fixture lately. They’ve already done the double over Aberdeen this season and pinched a point in that bonkers 3-3 back in November. They’ve also gone unbeaten in their last four trips to Pittodrie – not exactly the happiest hunting ground for the Dons lately.

Ones to Watch – Bowie Ready to Rock, Gueye Eyeing More

Papa Gueye was credited with Aberdeen’s opener at Hampden – a glancing header that bounced off Craig Gordon and into the net. He’s 15/8 to strike again, and you wouldn’t bet against him getting on the end of another cross or two.

But the man grabbing headlines for Hibs is Kieron Bowie. The towering forward netted a tidy double against Dundee and looks full of confidence. He’s currently 5/1 to hit the back of the net again this weekend – certainly worth a glance if you think he can keep the good times rolling.

Team News – A Few Key Absences

Aberdeen will be sweating over Alfie Dorrington after he limped off at Hampden, and while Jamie McGrath is technically available, his imminent switch to Hibs might make his inclusion awkward to say the least.

The visitors are without Joe Newell and Elie Youan, but otherwise, Lee Johnson has plenty of options at his disposal.

Expect the Dons to line up with Mitov in goal, backed up by Jensen, Knoester, and Dorrington if fit. In midfield, Shinnie, Palaversa, and Clarkson will look to get a grip of things, with support from Morris, Gueye, Keskinen, and Nisbet further up the pitch.

Hibs are likely to deploy Smith between the sticks, with a backline of Cadden, Miller, Bushiri, and Iredale. Obita and Triantis should patrol the midfield, flanked by Levitt and Hoilett, while Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie will aim to do the damage in the final third.

Betting Angle – Hibs Worth the Value?

Let’s be honest, Hibs are screaming value here. Three wins on the bounce, including a big one at Ibrox, and a lengthy unbeaten run make them hard to ignore. They’ve got players in form all over the pitch, and recent history with Aberdeen is firmly in their favour.

The Dons have laboured against depleted sides of late, struggling to break down both Hearts and Rangers even with numerical advantages. That won’t wash against a confident Hibs side who’ve kept three straight clean sheets.

Ante Palaversa has looked a little leggy in midfield and is sitting on ten yellows this season – best odds of 6/4 for another booking feels almost inevitable.

Both sides love to stretch the play and get crosses in, so corners could flow freely here. Over 10.5 corners at 10/11 looks like a tidy little punt if you’re after something outside the usual markets.

Kick-off is at 3pm – and whether it’s a capital celebration or a Granite City grudge match, this one’s set to sizzle.