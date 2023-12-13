Aberdeen v Eintracht Frankfurt Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 14th December 2023

Aberdeen cannot now qualify for the knockout stages of this season’s Europa Conference League after collecting just three points from their five group games thus far, while opponents Frankfurt are guaranteed to finish in second position irrespective of this week’s result.

Having gone six games without a win across competitions, Aberdeen managed a welcome return to winning ways when beating Heart of Midlothian 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership in their last outing. Nevertheless, in European competition the Dons have struggled to get off the mark with three draws and two defeats in their five Europa Conference League group games, ten goals being conceded during that time. As such, Barry Robson’s side cannot now make it into the knockout stages of the competition but they will be desperate to avoid the ignominy of finishing at the foot of the Group G table, a position currently occupied by HJK Helsinki who sit just a single point behind the Dons.

Thursday-evening visitors Eintracht Frankfurt have already secured themselves a top-two position in the group and even a win here wouldn’t send them any higher given that they are four points adrift of leaders PAOK Salonika. Having inflicted upon Bayern Munich their first defeat of the season at the weekend with a 5-1 thrashing of the defending German champions, Frankfurt will be brimming with confidence ahead of this encounter. The German side have been excellent offensively in this competition with eleven goals scored in their five group matches and there’s nothing to suggest that they will be slowing things down on Thursday evening, even though a victory here would make no difference to their standing in the final table.

Aberdeen will doubtless have been boosted by their weekend victory but the attacking qualities of Eintracht Frankfurt will almost certainly be enough to assure them of all three points at Pittodrie, while Aberdeen will likely fail to find a way through the visitors’ defence on the night.

