The 2025 Grand National takes place in less than three weeks’ time and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best 2025 Grand National free bet offers which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

2025 Grand National – Main contenders for the famous steeplechase

The Grand National, the pinnacle of British steeplechase racing, is set to captivate audiences once again on 5th April 2025 at Aintree Racecourse. As of 18th March 2025, the list of runners has been updated, with several horses emerging as leading contenders. Let’s delve into a comprehensive preview of the race, highlighting key runners, their trainers, current odds, and the narratives that make this event so captivating.

Leading Contenders and Their Profiles

Intense Raffles (7/1)

Trainer: Thomas Gibney Profile: Intense Raffles has been in scintillating form, capturing the attention of punters and pundits alike.His recent victory in the Irish Grand National showcased his stamina and jumping prowess, making him a deserving favourite for this year’s Grand National. Trainer Thomas Gibney has expressed confidence in his charge, stating that the horse has been “training exceptionally well” and is “ready for the Aintree challenge.”



Iroko (8/1)

Trainers: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero Profile: Iroko has consistently demonstrated resilience and versatility across various courses. His recent performances have been marked by strong finishes, indicating his readiness for the extended distance of the Grand National. The training duo of Greenall and Guerriero have meticulously prepared Iroko, focusing on enhancing his endurance and jumping accuracy.



I Am Maximus (10/1)

Trainer: Willie Mullins Profile: The defending champion, I Am Maximus, returns to Aintree with aspirations of emulating the legendary Red Rum by securing back-to-back victories. Carrying the top weight of 11st 12lb, he faces a formidable challenge, but his class and experience cannot be underestimated. Trainer Willie Mullins acknowledges the weight burden but remains optimistic, citing the horse’s exceptional conditioning and proven track record.



Stumptown (12/1)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell Profile: Stumptown has emerged as a dark horse, impressing with his recent performances in cross-country races. His adaptability to varying terrains and jumping styles positions him well for the unique challenges of Aintree. Trainer Gavin Cromwell has tailored Stumptown’s training regimen to simulate the demands of the Grand National, enhancing his prospects for a strong showing.



Perceval Legallois (14/1)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell Profile: Another strong contender from Cromwell’s yard, Perceval Legallois has displayed consistent form in staying chases. His ability to maintain a relentless gallop over extended distances makes him a viable candidate for the marathon test that is the Grand National. Cromwell’s confidence in Perceval’s capabilities is evident, as he describes the horse as “tailor-made for Aintree.”



Nick Rockett (16/1)

Trainer: Willie Mullins Profile: Nick Rockett has shown promise in graded chases, with a particular aptitude for navigating large fields. His tactical speed and agility could serve him well amidst the hustle and bustle of the Grand National.Mullins has highlighted Nick Rockett’s “sharpness and quick thinking” as key attributes that could make a significant impact on race day.



Vanillier (16/1)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell Profile: Vanillier brings a blend of experience and tenacity to the table. His previous runs at Aintree have been commendable, and his familiarity with the course could prove advantageous. Cromwell notes that Vanillier “thrives on the big occasion,” suggesting he could rise to the challenge once more.



Hewick (25/1)

Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon Profile: Hewick has been a model of consistency in handicap chases, often outperforming expectations. His tenacious racing style and ability to handle varying ground conditions make him an intriguing contender at longer odds. Trainer John Joseph Hanlon believes Hewick’s “grit and determination” could see him outperform his current odds.



Kandoo Kid (25/1)

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Profile: Kandoo Kid has steadily climbed the ranks, with recent victories highlighting his potential. His jumping technique and stamina reserves have been focal points in his preparation for Aintree. Paul Nicholls, a trainer with a storied Grand National history, has expressed optimism, stating that Kandoo Kid “has all the makings of a National contender.”



Meetingofthewaters (25/1)

Trainer: Willie Mullins Profile: Meetingofthewaters has been a consistent performer in staying chases, often finishing strongly. His ability to navigate through packed fields and maintain composure under pressure could serve him well in the Grand National. Mullins has praised his “steady improvement and resilience,” marking him as a horse to watch.



Hyland (33/1)