2023 Women’s World Cup: Schedule and how to enjoy live action

2023 Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway on Thursday, 20th July 2023 when co-hosts New Zealand entertain Norway. We take a look at the whole match schedule and where you can enjoy live coverage of all the action.

Held in Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place from 20th July to 20th August. Defending champions the USA have been placed alongside Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands in Group E while European champions England are up against Haiti, China and Denmark in Group D.

2023 Women’s World Cup Groups

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines

Group B: Australia, Canada, Ireland, Nigeria

Group C: Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia, Spain

Group D: England, Denmark, China, Haiti

Group E: Portugal, Netherlands, USA, Vietnam

Group F: France, Brazil, Panama, Jamaica

Group G: Italy, Argentina, Sweden, South Africa

Group H: Germany, Colombia, Morocco, South Korea

Where to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup

In the UK, full live coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be provided by the BBC and ITV as well as ITVX and iPlayer. For viewers in the USA, the live action will be broadcast on Fox, while for viewers from co-host nation Australia, matches will be broadcast on Optus Sport and Seven Network.